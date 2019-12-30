Here is a sampling of New Year’s Eve events throughout Howard County for both young and old:
New Year’s Eve Power Up: Haven on the Lake, 10275 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, will present a free power-up flow yoga session at 10:45 a.m. and at 11 a.m. a free power-up full-body pilates and abs session to help everyone get energized for the new year. Register by calling 410-715-3020.
Noon Year’s Event: Several libraries in the Howard County Library System — Central Branch, Elkridge, Glewnwood, Miller and Savage — will host a Noon Year’s events beginning at 11:15 a.m. and ending at 12:15 p.m. Geared toward families, the event typically features dancing, bubbles and stories.
All branches in the system will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31.
New Year’s Eve at Carroll Baldwin Hall: All ages are invited to attend this free event featuring food, games and crafts from 7 p.m. to midnight. Live music will be performed by local band Miss Moon Rising from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. People are encouraged to bring their own food and games, too. Carroll Baldwin Hall, 9035 Baltimore St., Savage. 410-294-3561.
Midnight at 7! A Symphony of Lights Event: Walk through the Symphony of Lights at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, from 5 to 7 p.m., when fireworks will light the night. Tickets are $15-$20; with a family four-pack, $50. info@merriweatherlights.com
New Year’s Eve Murder Mystery: With a 1920s theme, the Sinister Speakeasy mystery by Whodunnit for Hire asks its audience to solve a murder while enjoying a three-course dinner and a champagne toast at midnight at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Columbia, 5485 Twin Knolls Road, Columbia. Ticket prices vary. 410-549-2722.
New Year’s Eve at the Soundry: An open bar, heavy hors d’ouvres including roasted beef tenderloin, crab cakes, shrimp cocktail and more; party favors and live music performed by The 19th Street Band from 10:15 p.m. to midnight. Doors open at 9 p.m. The Soundry, 10221 Wincopin Circle, Columbia. $125. 443-283-1200.
Numerous restaurants will offer special menus including Manor Hill Tavern, Alexandra’s, Aida Bistro, Cured, Food Plenty, Kelsey’s, Victoria Gastro Pub and Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant.