Lost highway: Photographs of the National Road featured in exhibit at Columbia’s Kish Gallery

Although Ellicott City has remained economically vibrant despite such threats to its history, other old towns along the National Road have not fared as well. One reaches this conclusion by looking at the photo “Market Street, National Road (Brownsville, PA).” It’s a distressed commercial street with very little vehicular or pedestrian traffic, and some of the commercial storefronts seem to be vacant. This single image amounts to a pictorial treatise on what happens when an original main street is supplanted by newer roads that serve as magnets for travelers and commercial development.