At Lighthouse Senior Living in Ellicott City, a resident turns 100 | Mostly Main column

My friend Claire Fulton called to wish me a happy Mother’s Day. She called me on my cellphone rather than the land line, and I was surprised that I could answer the phone call on my iPad (I know, I know.) Anyway, I was talking to her on the iPad when the iPad told me we could be talking on FaceTime. Which we did. It was so great to see her. She only lives in Columbia, but it may as well be the moon these days. I plan to “visit” other friends the same way. It’s not just for seeing grandchildren. Who knew?