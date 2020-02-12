Former Howard County ballerina is back at the Kennedy Center, this time as a soloist in ‘Giselle’

The ballet has also been dubbed “the ‘Hamlet’ of dance.” because it provides the performers with a double challenge to dance and to act. The ballet relates the story of a simple peasant girl who goes mad and dies for the love of an aristocrat who deceives her. In the after-life, she becomes a “Willi,” a spirit who haunts men to dance until death. And it’s up to Queen Myrtha, to keep her gals in line.