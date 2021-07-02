Sites and sculptures announced for Howard County Arts Council’s ARTsites 2021; and more arts news

The Howard County Arts Council has announced the 12 sites and sculptures selected for ARTsites 2021, a public art exhibit that will be installed in August and remain in place until July 2022.
The ARTsites panel — consisting of Coleen West, arts council executive director; Ryan Patterson, public art project manager with the Maryland State Arts Council; Kristin O’Connor, a division chief with the Howard County Department of Planning and Zoning; Julie Hughes-Jenkins, arts council board member; and Michelle Talibah, owner of the New Door Creative gallery — selected the host sites and 45 artwork finalists. The individual sites then selected the artwork to be installed at their location.
The 2021 artwork and their host sites are:
- “The Single Twist 2″ by Mary Angers, at the Howard County government’s George Howard Building
- “Sun to Moon Rotation” by Mary Angers, at Clarksville Commons
- “Long Walk Home” by Charlie Brouwer, at Robinson Nature Center
- “Dalliance II” by Jeffrey Chyatte, at Corporate Office Properties Trust
- “Gypsy Passion” by Hanna Jubran, at Howard County General Hospital
- “Pandora’s Box” by Stephen Klema, at the Howard County Library System’s Glenwood Branch
- “Inner Charge: Bird Tree” by Marguerite de Messières and Tsvetomir Naydenov, at North Laurel Community Center
- “Vapor Line” by Marguerite de Messières and Tsvetomir Naydenov, at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods
- “Red Bird” by Richard Pitts, at the Howard County Public School System’s administration building
- “Icosahedron” by Kirk Seese, at the Howard County Library System’s Central Branch
- “Abundance” by Paul Steinkoenig, at Gary J. Arthur Community Center
- “Quill Sail” by Bob Turan, at Howard Community College
Toby’s Dinner Theatre gets seasonal with ‘Elf, the Musical’
Toby’s Dinner Theatre in Columbia is celebrating Christmas all summer long with its current production of “Elf, the Musical,” playing now through Aug. 22.
While there are currently no restrictions on capacity, distancing or mask wearing, Toby’s staff will wear masks during dinner and brunch service, which has returned to its traditional buffet style.
For more information, call 410-730-8311 or go to tobysdinnertheatre.com.
Outdoor production returns to Patapsco Female Institute
Chesapeake Shakespeare Company has returned to the Patapsco Female Institute this summer for its outdoor production of “The Adventures of Pericles” showing every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, now through Aug. 1.
Free shuttle service to the ruins and back will not be offered this year, though people may be dropped off at the ticket tent. While there will be no food vendors or cash sales, people are still allowed to bring picnics to eat on the grounds.
One child is allowed free admission per adult. For more information, call 410-244-8570 or go to chesapeakeshakespeare.com.
Award winners in the Paint It! Ellicott City 2021 event announced
During a virtual reception June 18, the winners of the Paint It! Ellicott City 2021 plein air contest were announced:
The $1,000 Gino Awards, named in honor of Ellicott City artist Gino Manelli, were awarded to Rajendra KC for “Little Market Café” and Michael Kotarba for “Water Like Wine.”
Juror awards also went to:
- Second place, $900: Erin Pryor Gill, “Rainy Day at Frederick Rd.”
- Third place, $800: Marita Hines, “Flowers for Sale”
- Fourth place, $700: Nishita Jain, “Trolley Trail Walk”
- Fifth place, $600: Christine Rapa, “A Sunday Kind of Love”
- Honorable mentions, $150 each: Tom Ritchie, “Rainy Day Lunch Bunch”; J. Stacy Rogers, “Down Main Street”; Bruno Baran, “Through a Rainy Windshield: Babe Ruth’s Church”; and Kathleen Kotarba, “Built to Last”
The Howard County Arts Council’s 40th Anniversary Award of $400 went to Jane Knighton for “Peaceful Pond.”
The Patapsco Heritage Greenway Award of $500 for Best Depiction of the Patapsco River was presented to Kathleen Gray Farthing for “Rush.”
Howard County Blossoms of Hope’s Award for Best Depiction of Nature for $500 went to Nishita Jain for “Trolley Trail Walk.”
AARP Maryland’s Juried Artist Award of $500 went to Amanda Milliner for “Meet Me at the Café.”
Awards presented to the open paint artists (non-juried artists) were:
- AARP Maryland Open Paint Award, $500: Moonjoo Lee, “Where Reflection Lies”
- HCAC Director’s Choice 40th Anniversary Open Paint Award: Ronaldo Dorado, “Running Wild”
- HCAC Director’s Choice honorable mentions, $50 each: Barbara Kern-Bush, “Ellicott City Fire House,” and Collin Cessna, “Chalks on Main Street”
- Young Artist Award, $25: Henry Kigin, “Mr. Blue House”
- Carole Zink Open Paint Award, $100: Andrea Naft, “Reunion in Ellicott City”
The Manelli family, AARP of Maryland, Blossoms of Hope, Patapsco Heritage Greenway and the family of Carole Zink were all sponsors of the event.