Famed author Alice McDermott to speak at Irish Evening at Howard Community College

Having written about similar characters before, McDermott was not really looking to do so again when she began writing the novel. McDermott has said that she did not set out to write a novel about nuns and yet that is what she ended up doing. Crucially, however, she was determined that these nuns not be treated as the stern, ruler-wielding classroom stereotypes that are so often and unfairly invoked by Catholic adults recalling a parochial school education.