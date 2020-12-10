Annual Howard County Holiday House Tour goes virtual with interactive displays, historic vignettes

This year’s Holiday House Tour is going to be a little bit different after the Howard County Historical Society decided to go virtual because of the global coronavirus pandemic.
The decision to scrap in-person tours was made early on, according to Shawn Gladden, executive director of the society.
“We are trying to recreate it the best we can,” Gladden said. “We have 100 to 125 diehards that come every year. Some folks, this is part of their holiday plans every year. We had to do something.”
In recognition of Howard County’s Year of the Woman, the historical society designed a tour featuring sites and spots that coincide with that theme.
“It is ... a little bit of history, a little bit of tours of houses and we tied it all together,” Gladden said. “Like everyone, we’re winging this and trying to figure it all out.”
Designed to be interactive online, the tour will take viewers on a virtual tour of the Patapsco Female Institute, Christ Church and Mt. Pleasant, providing interior, exterior and aerial views of the buildings. Historic vignettes will be shared at Ellicott City’s Historic Main Street, the circuit courthouse, Mt. Ida and Castle Angelo by living historians and hosts Gladden and Paulette Lutz, deputy director of the historical society.
“Paulette and I can be entertaining in front of the camera,” Gladden said, chuckling. “Tune in for banter.”
The tour — which typically attracts 280 people traveling on five coach buses — is the historical society’s biggest fundraiser, pulling in 15% of its yearly revenue, roughly $13,000 to $15,000. Throughout the video tour, there will be pledge requests asking viewers to consider donating to the historical society.
“We are not expecting to bring in that kind of money,” Gladden said. “We are offering this free and are hopeful people will like it.”
An anonymous donor will match any money the society raises in December up to $5,000. The society also received two bequeath requests prior to the COVID-19 pandemic that were used for capital projects and provided a “nice cash flow all year,” Gladden said.
“We will finish fine this year,” Gladden said.
Known also for offering bagged lunches from local restaurants as well as wine on the tours, the historical society contacted Pure Wine Cafe in Ellicott City to create a cheese and wine box for the tour that viewers have the option to purchase.
“We are hoping to reach a much wider audience,” Gladden said. “For those looking for something to do with the family or with friends. Something fun.”
The tour will be available starting Dec. 20 on the historical society’s website, hchsmd.org.