Unlike the panoramic tendencies of some of the above-mentioned artists, other artists like to get up close to their natural subjects. This is strikingly the case with Sandra Dietzel’s oil painting “Backyard Black-Eyed Susans.” Not only do we get several of these assertively yellow flowers in a close-up composition, but they’re backed by a sky so vividly blue that it makes you stop and stare. Moreover, this tightly cropped composition presents the flowers at much larger than life size. To put it mildly, this painting makes a bold statement even if you’re standing at the other end of the gallery.