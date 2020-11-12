Columbia Festival of the Arts launches new channel and two contests

One of the first offerings on the arts channel was an audio collection accessed by a free mobile app. Users of the app can hear performances by past artists at the Columbia Festival of the Arts or take a narrated Art Walk tour through Columbia. For the Halloween season, an actor from Chesapeake Shakespeare Company was commissioned to do a reading of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart” for an audio Halloween walking tour around each of Columbia’s lakes — Centennial Lake, Lake Elkhorn, Lake Kittamaqundi and Wilde Lake.