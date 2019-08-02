Advertisement

The Howard County Fair is ready to entertain you

By
Baltimore Sun Media |
Aug 02, 2019 | 7:00 AM
The Howard County Fair is ready to entertain you
A group of riders fly along the midway on the last day of the Howard County Fair in West Friendship in 2017. This year's fair runs Saturday through Aug. 10. (Alan White / For The Howard Coun / BSMG)

On Saturday, the sky above the Howard County fairgrounds will be alive with color, the smell of fried Oreos will fill the air, and the sound of cows mooing, sheep bleating and horses stomping will be commonplace.

It’s time for the Howard County Fair.

Advertisement

For 74 years, the fair has offered its traditional mix of food, entertainment and exhibits by both 4-H youth and adults in everything from art to floral displays and baked goods. This is year is no exception, organizers say, and hopes are high for another great fair.

“People come and enjoy the experience,” said Kimberlie Sullivan, a member of the Howard County Fair board of directors. “They come for the exhibits, for their annual visit to the fair and for the foods.”

A big part of the fair is the exhibits entered by local 4-H club members. Throughout the week, youth ages 8 to 18 compete in livestock shows, enter projects or bake for the cake auction.

[More Maryland news] Joshua Burrell: Growing up black in Columbia »

“The 4-H program offers so many things for our youth,” Sullivan said. “There are all different types of things for them to do.”

Sullivan, herself, is a former 4-Her.

“I did the full gamut [of projects]," Sullivan said. “My mom was the first farm queen in 1946. I followed in 1974.”

Pig races will return to the Howard County Fair this year.
Pig races will return to the Howard County Fair this year. (Jen Rynda, Patuxent Publishing)

Mickey Day, Howard County Fair board president, was also involved with 4-H as “long as I was able to be.

“The biggest change ... is we are seeing a lot more of the indoor exhibits in the 4-H arena including photography, crafts and woodworking,” Day said. “We have quite a number of exhibitors entered this year.”

[More Maryland news] The good, the bad, the Baltimore: City has problems, but Trump ‘got on TV and just lied’ »

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Future Farmers of America, a career and technical youth organization, has a chapter in Howard County and will be participating in the livestock events.

“We are thrilled this program has taken hold,” Sullivan said. “We hope to develop a stronger relationship.”

While there are no restrictions on swine this year due to swine flu, the fair will allow all swine not going to auction to be taken home once they are judged, Day said.

“There are no state requirements this year, but it will make it easier on the animals,” Day said. “When you cram a bunch of people in place, it gets hot. Pigs get hot.”

Weather does play a role in the fair’s attendance. Too hot or too wet is not ideal, Sullivan said. While there is not a turnstile to keep count, attendance typically averages between 80,000 to 100,000 people, Sullivan said.

[More Maryland news] Two Taneytown men arrested, charged with burglary and theft »

Admission to the fair varies from $5 to $7, with youth younger than 10 free. All entertainment at the fair is free, including the nightly concerts featuring such bands as The Back Pages Band, Sean Colilins & the Backbeats, Appaloosa and the Colt Wilbur Band, to name a few.

Advertisement

Daily events include chain saw carving, pony rides, amusement park rides and the very popular pig races, which will also include duck racing, too.

Returning fair food favorites include Glenelg High School French fries, Marriotts Ridge’s Fried Oreos and the Glenwood Lions Club food booth offering hand-dipped ice cream or a complete meal.

“People have to have fair food,” Sullivan said. “They need to have that sausage loaded with peppers and onions and that bag of cotton candy.”

Day is thankful for the support of Howard County government given the fair and for all the individuals who help make it possible.

“If I had to choose, the best thing I like to see at the fair are the many volunteers,” Day said. “All those volunteers who put their time and effort into putting on a great event.”

Latest Howard County

The Howard County Fair runs Aug. 3-10 at Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. For a full schedule of events, go to howardcountyfairmd.com.

The Howard County Fair in West Friendship, will take place Aug. 3-10.
The Howard County Fair in West Friendship, will take place Aug. 3-10. (Jen Rynda, Patuxent Publishing)
Advertisement
Advertisement