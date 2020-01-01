“Dance is an art that is passed down from one generation to the next,” Kudirka writes in the program. “So it is especially rewarding to have two generations of dancers from the same family,” a bonus when it happens to be the globetrotting Canternas. Ashley Canterna-Hardy will dance with her daughter Gabriella Hardy. Andrienne Canterna’s daughter, Anami Anami Halo, and Alicia Canterna’s daughter, Reese Canterna, are also on board.