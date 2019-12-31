A new year offers an abundance of opportunities to see a show, hear a concert or enjoy an art gallery. Here is a glimpse of what Howard County’s art scene is offering this year:
Concerts
Candlelight Concert Series
All concerts take place at Smith Theatre at Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, except for the March 28 concert.
- Poulenc Trio with Alexander Fiterstein, clarinet, Saturday, Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m.
- Schumann Quartett, Saturday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.
- Behzod Abduraimov, Saturday, March 28, 7:30 p.m., Earl and Darielle Linehan Concert Hall, Performing Arts and Humanities Building, University of Maryland Baltimore County, 1028 Hilltop Road, Catonsville
- Kristof Barati, violin, with Enrico Pace, piano, Saturday, April 18, 7:30 p.m.
- The Mount Vernon Virtuosi, with Amit Peled, conductor and cello soloist, May 16, 7:30 p.m.
One World Coffeehouse
All concerts take place at the Owen Brown Interfaith Center, 7246 Cradlerock Way, Columbia.
- ilyAIMY, Jan. 25, 7 p.m.
- The Voice of the Viola, Feb. 1, 7 p.m.
- The Ken and Brad Kolodner Trio, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.
- Double Play!, March 7, 7 p.m.
- UU Battle of the Bands, March 21, 7 p.m,.
- The Meraki Ensemble, April 4, 7 p.m.
- David Wilcox, April 18, 7 p.m,.
- LEA, May 16, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia Orchestra
All concerts take place at the Jim Rouse Theatre, 5460 Trumpeter Road, Columbia.
- Inna Faliks Plays Mozart, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m.
- Symphonic Pops, March 14, 7:30 p.m. and March 15, 3 p.m.
- Beethoven and Bizet, May 16, 7:30 p.m.
Columbia Jazz Band
- A Salute to the Duke! May 8, 8 p.m., Slayton House, 10400 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia.
St. Louis Concert Series
Concerts take place either in St. Louis Church, 12500 Clarksville Pike, or in the 1899 chapel.
- SH2OWER to SH2ORE: A Celebration of Water, Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m. in the 1899 chapel.
- Dueling Pianos, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m. in the main church
- Sounds of the American West, March 22, 4 p.m. in the main church
- U.S. Army Blues Swamp Romp, May 3, 4 p.m.
Theater
Silhouette Stages
All productions are held at Slayton House, 10400 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia.
- “Calendar Girls,” March 20-April 5
- Spring Cabaret Night, May 2
- “Catch Me If You Can,” May 29-June 14
Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Toby’s Dinner Theatre, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia.
- “Kinky Boots,” Jan. 10-March 22
- “Shrek, The Musical,” March 27-June 7
- “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” June 12-Aug. 23
- “Godspell,” Aug. 28-Nov. 1
- “Elf, The Musical,” Nov. 6-Jan. 10, 2021
Rep Stage
Howard Community College, Horowitz Center for Smith Theatre, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia.
- “Kill Move Paradise,” Feb. 20-March 8
- “Dames at Sea,” April 30-May 17
Art
Bernice Kish Art Gallery
Slayton House, 10400 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia.
- Clarence Carvell Photography Exhibit, Jan. 16-March 14
- Baltimore Watercolor Society, March 26-April 24
- Taurean Washington, May 7-June 6
Artists’ Gallery
8197 Main St., Ellicott City.
- Local Color 2020 Juried Show, Jan. 14-Feb. 23
Howard County Arts Council
Howard County Center for the Arts, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City.
- HoCo Open 2020, Jan. 10-Feb. 21
- It Is What It Was, Jan. 17-Feb. 21