Howard County Arts Council awards $10,000 in scholarships; and more arts news

The Howard County Arts Council has announced the recipients of its 2021 arts scholarships. A total of $10,000 in awards was distributed.
Scholarships for $2,000 were awarded to: Colin Eng, instrumental music, Centennial High School; and Kianna Pan, visual art, River Hill High School.
Scholarships for $1,000 were presented to: Nina Borodin, visual art, Reservoir High School; Hyungjoo Han, instrumental music, Centennial High School; Susan Kim, instrumental music, Long Reach High School; Hwanee Pak, instrumental music, Wilde Lake High School; Joshua Oberly, instrumental music, Centennial High School; and Samantha Yakaitis, musical theater/vocal music, Mt. Hebron High School.
Scholarship funds are used for enrollment in an accredited college program for a degree in the arts and are sent directly to the registrar or bursar’s office of the university chosen by the recipient.
“All of us at the arts council are proud of the arts programs we have developed for children and teens and we are particularly proud of our scholarship program for high school seniors,” said Coleen West, executive director of Howard County Arts Council, in a statement. “By investing in the future of these talented, emerging artists, we are investing in the future of the arts as well. And, if this year’s scholarship recipients are any indication, the future looks bright!”
Applications for Mark Ryder original choreography grant available
Applications for the Mark Ryder original choreography grant program, which provides financial assistance to choreographers to create new original work, are now available according to the Howard County Arts Council
At the bequest of his family in honor of Ryder, an established dancer, choreographer and leader in the dance community, a fund was established at the Community Foundation of Howard County to enable funds to be awarded for this purpose. The grant award recipients will be announced at arts council’s annual meeting and grant awards ceremony in September. The minimum grant amount will be $500.
Guidelines for criteria and other requirements for the program are available in the Opportunities for Artists & Arts Groups section at hocoarts.org. For more information, email info@hocoarts.org. The deadline to submit applications is June 23.