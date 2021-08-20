Columbia Orchestra announces its 2021-22 season; and more arts news

Columbia Orchestra announces its 2021-22 season
The Columbia Orchestra will offer a return to in-person performances on Oct. 16. Featuring a world premiere piece and music by Beethoven, the event being called the “Comeback Concert” is the first concert in its 2021-22 season and will be held at the Jim Rouse Theatre.
The orchestra also has scheduled a second concert for this year, a performance of Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” on Dec. 4, which will also be available online for viewing.
The remainder of the 2021-22 season:
- The Pines of Rome, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5
- Symphonic Pops, March 12 and 13
- Mahler’s First, May 21
Subscriptions are available now. Single tickets will go on sale Sept. 7. A flexible refund policy is offered. For more information, call 410-465-8777 or go to columbiaorchestra.org.
Leadership Howard County fundraiser set for Sept. 24
Leadership Howard County’s Big Event, a fundraiser for Howard County programs and scholarships, will take place Sept. 24 at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City.
Denver-based private pilot and news reporter Amelia Rose Earhart will be the featured guest speaker. In her speech, “Navigating thru Turbulent Times,” Earhart will share the highs and lows she faced as she flew a single-engine airplane around the globe in 2014.
General admission tickets cost $100 and $75 for students and small nonprofits with 25 or less employees through Sept. 6. Beginning Sept. 7, all tickets are $125. A virtual option is available. For more information, go to bit.ly/2021LHCBigEvent or call 410-730-4474.
Applications for exhibit space at Howard County Arts Center
Artists who would like to have their work featured in an exhibit in the Howard County Arts Council galleries should submit a general exhibit application by Oct. 1.
Artists must be 18 years old or older. All mediums and styles are welcome, and artists can apply individually or as a group. Proposals from curators and organizations are also welcome.
Howard County Arts Council, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City, has two galleries and presents 11 to 12 exhibits a year.
For more information, go to hocoarts.submittable.com or email exhibits@hocoarts.org.
Artists selected for the Merriweather District’s residency program
The Merriweather District artist-in-residence program has announced the four artists participating in the program:
- Morgan Bobrow-Williams, of Brooklyn, New York, works with traditional mediums, like dance, film and installation art and blends them together.
- Andrew Burke, of Baltimore, creates music.
- Chrystal Seawood, of Glen Burnie, will build a series of installations exploring the spectrum of masculinity and gender identity.
- Bobby Zokaites, of Tempe, Arizona, is a sculptor.
Each will participate in a six-week residency and will be provided a $10,000 stipend, studio space and housing.
This is the fourth year for the program. The four artists will interact with each other and the community, host workshops and have their work featured in a three-day exhibit.