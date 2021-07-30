Free movies continue outdoors at Columbia Lakefront through September; and more arts news

Columbia Lakefront is hosting its free movie series through September on Monday and Friday evenings. Movies begin at dusk, typically around 8 to 8:15 p.m., and are close-captioned.
This year marks Tom Brzezinski’s 50th anniversary showing films at Columbia Lakefront. It started as a way to give something back to the community, he said in a statement, and it has been a “joyous celebration ever since.”
Monday’s “Kids’ Night Out” movies:
- Aug. 2: Disney’s “Frozen 2″
- Aug. 9: Disney/Pixar’s “Toy Story 4″
- Aug. 16: Disney/Pixar’s “Onward”
- Aug. 23: Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon”
- Aug. 30: Disney/Pixar’s “Coco”
- Sept. 6: Disney’s “Moana”
Friday’s “Something for Everyone” movies:
- July 30: “Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker”
- Aug. 6: Marvel’s “Black Panther”
- Aug. 13: Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame”
- Aug. 20: “Godzilla vs. Kong”
- Aug. 27: “Wonder Woman 1984″
- Sept. 3: Disney’s “Zootopia”
- Sept. 10: Disney/Pixar’s “Soul”
Rep Stage welcomes back audiences for upcoming season
Rep Stage, the professional regional theater in residence at Howard Community College, opens its 2021-22 season with a production of Jason Robert Brown’s “Songs for a New World” on Sept. 30. The world premiere of Dane Figueroa Edidi’s “Ghost/Writer” follows on Feb. 17, and the season concludes with Tennessee Williams’ seminal classic “The Glass Menagerie” on April 28.
“To say I am beyond excited to see us all back in the theater is an understatement,” said Joseph Ritsch, producing artistic director, in a statement. “The Rep Stage 2021-22 season looks at the past, present, and future in ways that both reexamines history as well as re-envisions what the world ahead of us could look like.”
The 2021-22 season:
- “Songs for a New World”: Sept. 30-Oct. 17
- “Ghost/Writer”: Feb. 17-March 6
- “The Glass Menagerie”: April 28-May 15
For more information, call 443-518-1510 or go to repstage.org.
Rising Star finalists announced
Howard County Arts Council announced the 10 finalists who will be performing for the $5,000 prize during the 24th annual Celebration of the Arts program on Oct. 2 at the Jim Rouse Theatre for the Performing Arts in Columbia.
Liz Bobo and Lloyd Knowles are the honorary chairs for the evening and Joseph Ritsch, producing artistic director for Rep Stage, will serve as event emcee.
The finalists are:
- Lizzi Albert, theater
- MaryKate Brouillet, musical theater
- Qi Cao, violin
- Alyssa Cox, classical voice
- Amanda Cunningham, singer-songwriter
- Teresa Deskur, recorder
- Daisha Graf, dance
- Madhulika C. Nallani, dance
- Eleanor Parks, musical theater
- Gabrielle Stanback, violin
Tickets for the event are $40 and are available online at hocoarts.org or by calling the Howard County Arts Council at 410-313-2787.
Two new exhibits planned for August at arts council
On Aug. 21, the Howard County Arts Council will open two new exhibits, “Regeneration” and “Resiliencia,” at the Howard County Center for the Arts.
“Regeneration” features large-scale, mixed-media sculptures and installations by Marcia Wolfson Ray and Micaela de Vivero. Ray’s works feature local wood to explore concepts of regeneration and how humans are connected. De Vivero works feature soft, malleable and porous materials to create installations investigating the relationship between viewers and space.
“Resiliencia” showcases works by Julia Justo, Dulce Pinzón and Christine Sloan Stoddard. These artists use interdisciplinary methods to explore social and political concepts through photography, mixed-media, film and installation.
Both exhibits will be on display through Oct. 2. A free public reception will be held at 8 p.m. Sept. 17 in conjunction with the arts council’s Road to the Arts weekend.