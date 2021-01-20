Howard County Arts Council accepting submissions for outdoor ARTsites 2021

Submissions for ARTsites 2021 being accepted
The Howard County Arts Council is accepting applications for ARTsites 2021, an outdoor public show featuring large-scale sculpture. Both artists and community sites interested in hosting a piece are encouraged to apply.
The yearlong show will run from August through July 2022. Selected artists will receive a grant of $3,000 for the temporary loan of the work, insurance, installation and de-installation. There is no fee to enter.
Commercial and public sites in Howard County must be visible and accessible to the public.
Sites and artwork will be selected from submissions by a panel of arts and public art professionals.
Complete guidelines and submission information are available in the Exhibit Opportunities section of the council’s website at hocoarts.org, at the Howard County Center for the Arts, or by calling 410-313-2787. Deadline for all submissions is Feb. 26.
St. Louis Church concert series continues
The St. Louis Church Concert series will present “Celebrating Diversity” featuring Aundi Marie Moore, a Metropolitan opera singer, during a streamed community concert at 4 p.m. Feb. 21 from St. Louis Church, 12500 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville.
Moore’s performance will feature classical, spirituals, gospel, jazz and musical theater music spanning cultural eras and heritage.
Tickets are $15 and are available at stlconcertseries.org.
Lunch lecture series goes virtual
Howard County Historical Society will present a virtual lunch lecture series the first Friday of each month through June.
The series will focus on various history topics that are both local and national. Local historians, educators and community leaders will be the featured speakers. Tickets are $5 and Howard County Historical Society members are free.
The current schedule:
- Feb. 5: “The Quaker School Children’s Museum Building,” Pat Greenwald, chair of the Education Committee Howard County Historical Society
- March 5: “Women of Howard County,” Paulette Lutz, deputy director of Howard County Historical Society
- April 2: “Civil War Battlefields of Maryland,” Fred Campbell, director of FFC Historical Tours and historian
- May 7: “Stories from Laurel’s 150 Years,” Ann Bennett, executive director of Laurel Historical Society
- June 4: “Colonial Iron Industry at Elkridge Landing,” Lee Preston Jr., retired archaeologist
For more information, go to hchsmd.org or call 410-480-3250.
Encore offers virtual courses for older adults
Encore Creativity for Older Adults, a nonprofit choral organization for adults over 55, is offering a new winter-spring session beginning Monday. The 15-week virtual program, Encore University, offers courses in vocal technique, music theory, music history and movement. The session ends with a virtual spring concert.
Prior music experience is not required. For more information, go to encorecreativity.org or call 301-261-5747.
Gallery offers benefit show for pancreatic cancer
The Meeting House Gallery is featuring an exhibit by Jim Auerbach, “Life Through a Lens,” through February.
A benefit for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, each of Auerbach’s images are professionally matted and framed and are available for $150, with 75% of the proceeds going to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
The Meeting House is also featuring Couture COVID Coverings by Carol Jo, a collection of hand-crafted, custom and one-of-a kind face coverings for adults and children.
The gallery is open by appointment only. An online sales catalog is available for both Auerbach’s exhibit and the masks. For more information, email themeetinghousegallery@gmail.com.