Long Reach theater program wins contest to be only Maryland high school to present ‘Frozen: The Broadway Musical’

Director, Marla Blasko goes over final instructions with the "Summer" cast before rehearsal. Rehearsal for "Frozen The Musical" at Long Reach High School, Thursday April 13, 2023. Performances will run April 20, 22 and 23. The high school was the only school in the state selected to perform the musical after winning the United States of Frozen Contest co-sponsored by the Educational Theatre Association, Music Theatre International and Disney Theatrical Group. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

As Long Reach High School drama students belt out “Let it Go” and “Love is an Open Door” this weekend during performances of Disney’s “Frozen: The Broadway Musical,” they will be the only high school in Maryland to have that honor this year.

Advertisement

As winners of the Educational Theatre Association’s contest “The United States of Frozen: Love is an Open Door,” the Long Reach students earned the exclusive rights to perform Disney’s “Frozen” at their school.

“Frozen: The Broadway Musical,” opens Thursday at Long Reach and continues with performances on Saturday and Sunday at the Columbia school.

Advertisement

This year marks the first time the full-length musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2018, will be performed in schools. It is based on the hit 2013 animated feature film.

In its application to the contest, Long Reach shared how it would use the production to strengthen school community, provide outreach to underserved groups and support inclusive and diverse theater programs, according to the contest website.

As winners, they received rights for up to three performances of “Frozen,” free access to the work’s digital script, score and orchestrations and a video license.

Marla Blasko, theater arts teacher and director of after-school productions at Long Reach, said it means a lot to be the only school in the state selected to perform “Frozen.”

“When we went to the Maryland State Thespian Festival, [the students] stood a little higher and were like, ‘we’re the only school that’s doing ‘Frozen,’” she said. “They’re just really excited; parents are excited, the community’s excited.”

Advertisement

Students from across the county are performing as part of the cast, including about 40 high school students, 10 middle school students and 14 elementary school students.

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Vocal instructor Emily Petty, of Columbia, and her three children, Frank, 15, Katie, 12, and Laura, 9, are all involved in “Frozen The Musical.”

Frank, a sophomore at Long Reach, plays Hans; Katie plays Elsa; and Laura is a snowflake in the ensemble.

Petty said she wanted to get involved in the musical as a way to spend time with her children.

“I grew up doing community theater with my family and siblings in school, and then we kind of [had] the same opportunity with our kids,” she said. “This is actually the third show that all three kids of mine have done together.”

Advertisement

“Frozen The Musical” will be performed at Long Reach High School, 6101 Old Dobbin Lane, Columbia on Thursday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $11 and can be purchased at hcpss.booktix.com.