Former Ellicott City liquor store employee charged with sexually assaulting customer, Howard police say

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Jan 26, 2021 12:04 PM

Howard County police have charged a former liquor store clerk with sexually assaulting a female customer, the department announced Tuesday.

Mohan Prasad, 42, of Silver Spring, has been charged with third- and fourth-degree sex offenses and solicitation of prostitution after police say he assaulted a customer while he was working at JJ Liquors in Ellicott City on Christmas Eve.

Police said a 23-year-old woman reported she was assaulted by a clerk earlier this month, who police later identified as Prasad.

Through video and physical evidence, police said they discovered Prasad was alone when the woman came in the store; he then accompanied her to a walk-in cooler when he began to sexually assault her and offer her money to perform sex acts. The woman attempted to leave, police said, but Prasad continued the assault.

Police said JJ Liquors has fired Prasad, and the store is cooperating with police.

[More Maryland news] Howard school board approves hybrid learning model with tiered reopening plan beginning March 1

An arrest warrant was issued Jan. 14 for Prasad, who turned himself in last week, according to police.

Prasad has been released from the Howard County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 11 in Howard Court District Court, according to electronic court records.

Detectives are trying to determine if there are any other victims. They are asking anyone with information to contact police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

