Howard County Library System opens Equity Resource Center to foster learning about racism, culture, history

“During this time many of our neighbors, and frankly many of us, have felt isolated, sometimes alone, sometimes questioning ourselves and the direction in which we’re going,” Ball said. “It is quite a fit that in the heart of Columbia, a place that was known throughout the world as a place not just for diversity, but equity and opportunity, where we can have those difficult conversations, where we can explore the very best of us and challenge that within us that needs to change and evolve.”