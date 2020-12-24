Letter: Columbia Association is right on trying to stop Symphony of Lights event | READER COMMENTARY

Symphony Woods is part of the Columbia Association’s open space system held in perpetuity for the benefit of you, the residents of Columbia. The Symphony of Lights is now a commercial enterprise, the proceeds of which benefit the pavilion’s management company, It’s My Amphitheater Inc. The CA’s obligation to us residents is to manage and protect the open space by employing best conservation practices; consequently, it should not allow It’s My Amphitheater to hold an event that involves hundreds of vehicles driving through it on pathways and driveways not built for such traffic and degrading the natural environment.