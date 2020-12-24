Letter: Columbia Association is right on trying to stop Symphony of Lights event | READER COMMENTARY

Columbia Association is right on lights event
I feel compelled to reply to Ms. Vogel’s letter (“Stop the fight over the Symphony of Lights,” Dec. 16). Until recently, the Symphony of Lights took place entirely on Rouse Co. land surrounding Symphony Woods, mostly the fields and parking lots that served the Merriweather Post Pavilion. It is the Howard Hughes Corp. that has made it necessary for the Symphony of Lights to be stopped by prohibiting it to continue on what is its land now and impacted by its downtown commercial development.
Symphony Woods is part of the Columbia Association’s open space system held in perpetuity for the benefit of you, the residents of Columbia. The Symphony of Lights is now a commercial enterprise, the proceeds of which benefit the pavilion’s management company, It’s My Amphitheater Inc. The CA’s obligation to us residents is to manage and protect the open space by employing best conservation practices; consequently, it should not allow It’s My Amphitheater to hold an event that involves hundreds of vehicles driving through it on pathways and driveways not built for such traffic and degrading the natural environment.
Symphony Woods essentially belongs to the residents of Columbia, so would you allow cars and trucks to drive through your yard? Perhaps in the future, if the Symphony of Lights were to be a pedestrian event, the CA might consider accommodating it again.
Jervis Dorton
Columbia