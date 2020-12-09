Letters: Waiting to open schools in Howard County until it’s safe is the right thing to do | READER COMMENTARY

In addition, the students who complain about the decision never seem to mention how the teachers feel. A survey conducted by the Howard County Public School System found that if HCPSS adopts a hybrid model, 24% of teachers would take leave, 3% would resign and 2% would retire. The survey also asked teachers whether they or someone they care for is in a high-risk category: Over 62% of teachers said yes, while only 37% said no. Lastly, the teachers were asked whether they have school-aged children who they are caring for: 27% have school-aged children who require child care. Who is going to teach hybrid classes if teachers take leave or quit? Why should teachers have to put themselves and their families at risk by teaching in person during a pandemic?