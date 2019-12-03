I can understand why some parents may be afraid, because it is uncharted territory and uncomfortable to change. It is the fear of the unknown. Understandably, children and their families will be upset to leave friends in their previous school community; however, we at Wilde Lake will make every effort to welcome our new friends and classmates and will do what we can to make their transition smooth and minimally disruptive so that they take full advantage of the Wilde Lake experience and in turn learn everything they need to get in to the top universities and professional schools and be successful in life.