Letters: Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, cancel the contract with ICE to hold detainees | READER COMMENTARY

Another letter writer, Kenneth Kepler, although accepting Taylor’s survival rate, gave reasons why schools should nevertheless remain closed (“99.8% survival rate is still unacceptable,” Nov. 12). He posited that a 99.8% survival rate is inadequate because, as he wrote, this means “one child in 500 dies annually in school from COVID-19.” While the math is correct, the conclusion reached is wrong. The 0.2% mortality rate is for those who test positive for COVID-19; Kepler’s conclusion derives from the assumption that all students will test positive for COVID-19 and this is way off the mark. From the Maryland COVID-19 website, there have been only three deaths total in Maryland for the 0-19 age group since COVID-19 first appeared. That’s three out of an under-20 population of approximately 1.1 million over a 10-month span!