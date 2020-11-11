Letters: It’s not the time to reopen Howard County schools for in-person learning | READER COMMENTARY

Consider if tap water is safe to drink 99.8% of the time. What day in the next year and a half should be the exception that poisons everyone preparing their morning coffee? Or contemplate that if Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. delivered electricity 99.8% of the time, there would be 16 hours of power failure per user every year. Dare it be suggested that if 99.8% of car trips are accident-free, there would be no need for insurance since only one claim will be filed every two years instead of the more typical nine?