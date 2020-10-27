Letter: It’s past time for schools to be reopened in Howard County | READER COMMENTARY

It’s past time for schools to be reopened
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if a person under 50 comes down with COVID-19 the survival rate is 99.8%. Currently, private and Catholic schools in most states have normal school and all is OK.
In light of actual facts, the Howard County teachers union’s nebulous mantra to stay out of school “until it’s safe” or at least until January, seems self-serving and based in hysteria and fear, not fact. Our elected officials allow the union to dictate policy to the detriment of students and taxpayers without a glace into fact or reality.
It’s time for our elected officials to stand up to the extremely ill-informed teachers union. Let’s all stop pretending it’s about safety because facts show what’s true. It’s past time to open all schools and start refunding taxpayer dollars.
Ruth Taylor
Ellicott City