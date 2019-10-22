The Zillow and the standardized test scores do not tell us which school has the best teachers or the best building or the best football team or the best drama club. It tells us about the socioeconomic status of the students in the desks. Throwing government money at those schools with lower test scores to “improve” them is not going to magically fix the reasons some students are not scoring as high as a child that benefits from two college-educated parents at home. “Improve don’t move” sounds like “let the government buy them cake.”