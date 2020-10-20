Letter: County Executive Calvin Ball’s veto of ICE contract bill is disappointing | READER COMMENTARY

People move to a community based on values. How a community presents itself speaks volumes. Those who have chosen to live in Howard County want to live in a tolerant community where many different races and nationalities peacefully coexist, not one that promotes fake “law and order,” sells fear and demonizes those who are different. There is no upside to Howard County residents by this veto. It ignores the moral high road we have come to expect in Howard County. Money, as the saying goes, is the root of all evil. This veto was evil. ICE is not the good guy, and our residents are not the bad guys.