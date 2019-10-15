Howard streets in terrible condition
Jo McLaughlin is absolutely right (“Howard must maintain bike lanes, sidewalks,” Sept. 26)! Our pedestrian sidewalks and bikeways are in embarrassingly poor condition, and they should be routinely kept in much better condition.
Unfortunately, the problem is a much bigger one. As someone for whom walking and biking are just not practical modes of transportation for most of my needs, although I enjoy both, I have to depend on cars, and our roads are in dreadful condition. Both the neighborhood roads and the major arterials are full of potholes, cracks and spot repairs for problems where a total resurfacing should have been applied.
Unfortunately, the county has its priorities wrong and has drastically reduced the amount of money budgeted for road repair, resurfacing and similar routine public works, so the situation is unlikely to improve unless the citizens demand it.
The routine housekeeping projects of a local government do not normally grab a lot of headlines, unlike some of the “vibrant” improvements we read about regularly. The most likely headlines about road, sidewalk or bikeway conditions would be from a serious accident due to poor maintenance.
I invite any interested county official to walk my Dunloggin neighborhood with me to see the condition of the roads. Or, chances are, they can just look on their own street.
Angie Boyter
Ellicott City