The facts are these: In 2015, the village board did a survey for an earlier version of the Kimco plan. The board got 639 usable responses from the 4,772 households in Hickory Ridge, a response rate of 13.4%. One question asked was does the Kimco plan meet New Town zoning criteria? Answering, 56.6% said no and 43.4% said yes. Bottom line: 7.6% of the households in Hickory Ridge are on record as saying the plan does not meet zoning requirements. The vast silent majority have expressed no opinion on the Kimco plan.