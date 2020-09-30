Letters: Howard County has more work to do on school equity; and more from readers | READER COMMENTARY

We have place names all over the state that are Native American: Patapsco River, Wicomico County, etc. We should build on that to recognize the peoples who lived in this area for thousands of years before Columbus. But perhaps we might want to consider the timing of this. The city needs to do something to soften the sting of replacing a holiday recognizing someone so important to the Italian-American community. Perhaps spend a few of the city’s limited dollars on a contest to replace the statue with some new art that will recognize Italian-American’s contributions to this city.