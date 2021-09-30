Letter: Inclusion must take center stage at Columbia lakefront | READER COMMENTARY

Inclusion must take center stage at lakefront
I’m so grateful to be part of a community where feedback is frequent and rooted in the desire to improve and grow. I read the criticisms recently published about the lack of diversity in the Lakefront Summer Festival (“Columbia lakefront concerts lack diversity,” Sept. 8). The points were both accurate and disconcerting
There’s an expectation from our residents that Columbia can always do better. Those shared values are part of the reason I took this position with the Columbia Association. I also share the sentiment that as a leader and key stakeholder, the CA must take on some level of that responsibility to change and grow for the betterment of Columbia.
As stewards of some of the most popular and visible spaces in downtown Columbia, there is clearly a need to reevaluate what the lakefront is and who it serves. This does not mean the long-standing traditions like the Lakefront Summer Festival will suddenly disappear, but they may need to be adjusted to fit the evolving needs of the entire community.
The lakefront is one key piece of the bigger fabric of downtown Columbia. The CA will continue to work with our partners to not only provide inclusive events along Lake Kittamaqundi but also activate different spaces across our vibrant community center.
I will keep working to ensure that all CA spaces — including the lakefront — welcome people of all backgrounds and experiences. We also know the CA must strive to reach a higher level of inclusion. One way we can do that is through programming and services that celebrate and affirm our community’s diversity by ensuring it is an accurate reflection of who is here in Columbia. We now have internal committees improving our organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, as well as events and outreach. Assessing the scope of free entertainment at the lakefront is exactly the kind of project these groups are committed to.
Community is a living learning lab of humanity. In my role, I already know constant and necessary change will continue to take place to ensure we are serving Columbia and finding ways for this community to reach its fullest potential. We thank our neighbors and supporters for bringing shortcomings to our attention. We will continue to work toward more inclusive and representative programming and look forward to engaging with everyone as we make these important changes.
Lakey Boyd
Columbia
The writer is the president/CEO of the Columbia Association.