Letter: Inclusion must take center stage at Columbia lakefront | READER COMMENTARY

I will keep working to ensure that all CA spaces — including the lakefront — welcome people of all backgrounds and experiences. We also know the CA must strive to reach a higher level of inclusion. One way we can do that is through programming and services that celebrate and affirm our community’s diversity by ensuring it is an accurate reflection of who is here in Columbia. We now have internal committees improving our organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, as well as events and outreach. Assessing the scope of free entertainment at the lakefront is exactly the kind of project these groups are committed to.