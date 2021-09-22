Letter: Confederate statues are reminders we can do without | READER COMMENTARY

Confederate statues are reminders we don’t need
It’s amazing how newspaper opinion writers can conveniently ignore history, and its sometimes painfully harsh truths and reality to support their positions. To say that “perceived inequities and injustices” are not the fault of slavery, Jim Crow and racism (and a bunch of dead old white guys) is simply ludicrous (“Don’t blame a statue for today’s woes in the United States,” Aug. 20).
The Confederacy of 156 years ago didn’t cause these problems? Please. Get real.
Globalism, automation, the advent of the digital age and acquiring a decent education is, indeed, upon us and real. It’s hardly “scapegoating,” however, when you simply and casually omit and dismiss the impact of decades of government-sponsored (at all levels) suppression and drastic measures designed to thwart the advancement of millions of people of color in this country.
Don’t get it twisted. The statues are merely reminders we can do without. Yes, we all need to take responsibility for our own actions, but I’m more focused now on not the “others” of a long time ago but, unfortunately, the “others” I have to deal with today. I just recently celebrated my 89th birthday; it’s 2021, but one of my oldest memories is my parents getting arrested in 1941 in Baltimore for protesting. Police brutality. Enough said.
Walt Carr
Columbia