Letter: Confederate statues are reminders we can do without | READER COMMENTARY

Don’t get it twisted. The statues are merely reminders we can do without. Yes, we all need to take responsibility for our own actions, but I’m more focused now on not the “others” of a long time ago but, unfortunately, the “others” I have to deal with today. I just recently celebrated my 89th birthday; it’s 2021, but one of my oldest memories is my parents getting arrested in 1941 in Baltimore for protesting. Police brutality. Enough said.