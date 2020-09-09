Letters: The 2020 election will be an important one. Make sure you’re informed. | READER COMMENTARY

If they have already requested an absentee ballot, they should discard the form that was sent to them. If they have not received their absentee ballot by Oct. 2, they should call the Howard County Board of Elections at 410-313-5820 and they will be able to get them one. If mailing their ballots, readers should fill them out as soon as they receive them and mail them promptly. Please note that several ballot drop-off boxes will be available from the beginning of October until Election Day on Nov. 3.