Letters: The 2020 election will be an important one. Make sure you’re informed. | READER COMMENTARY

Be informed for the general election
The Howard County League of Women Voters would like readers of the Howard County Times and the Columbia Flier to know that if they are voting by mail, it is important to request their absentee ballot as soon as possible either by using the absentee ballot request form received in the mail or online at voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/onlinemailinrequest.
If they have already requested an absentee ballot, they should discard the form that was sent to them. If they have not received their absentee ballot by Oct. 2, they should call the Howard County Board of Elections at 410-313-5820 and they will be able to get them one. If mailing their ballots, readers should fill them out as soon as they receive them and mail them promptly. Please note that several ballot drop-off boxes will be available from the beginning of October until Election Day on Nov. 3.
If readers will be voting early and in person, there will be five voting centers open from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Long Reach High School, Marriotts Ridge High School, Meadowbrook Athletic Complex, Reservoir High School and Wilde Lake High School.
For those who want to vote on Election Day, there will be 17 voting centers throughout Howard County. They will also be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please note that anyone voting on Election Day can go to any voting center to vote. They will not be limited to their usual polling place, which may no longer be available. For information, go to howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Board-of-Elections.
Readers with any questions can feel free to contact me at hoco.lwvhowardmd.org/contact_us.
Thank you in advance for participating in the voting process. It’s our right — let’s make sure we use it!
Cynthia Williams
The writer is president of the Howard County League of Women Voters.
Pessimism on future progress on race issues
I just wanted to take a few minutes to comment on Walt Carr’s recent letter to the editor (Aug. 20). I did not see the Dan Rodricks article he references. I do feel that extremely generalized, vitriolic, racist rhetoric, like that shared by Mr. Carr, is extremely narrow and greatly hinders efforts to progress on these issues.
I’m a huge Rolling Stones fan, so yes, I’ve “dipped my toe” into the blues. As Jimi Hendrix asides in “Hey Joe,” (warning: another toe dipping reference): “That ain’t too cool,” Walt. I didn’t like “Eve’s Bayou.” I didn’t find it enjoyable in the least. It’s down there with the endless, pointless “English Patient” for me.
Anyhow, I find it very disturbing that the types of opinions shared by Mr. Carr are viewed as “acceptable” by enough members of our community that the Howard County Times/Columbia Flier feels the need to share them. Thinking like that of Mr. Carr serves to further the divide, and makes me deeply pessimistic that we can progress further on race.
Richard Briggs
