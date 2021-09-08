Letters: Columbia lakefront concerts lack diversity; and more from readers | READER COMMENTARY

The lack of education he refers to is the result of too many factors to name here. One is the very profitable mass incarceration of Black males for minor offenses, or none whatsoever. Historically, white people made it illegal to teach a person of color to read then did everything they could to keep them out of better schools. Reverse affirmative action is still alive and well, and schools in communities of color are impoverished by school budgets being linked to property taxes, effectively and very strategically insuring there will be massive educational inequality.