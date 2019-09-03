Letters: Howard redistricting plan fixes nothing; don’t blame ICE for doing its job; and more from readers

When I applied for immigration to the U.S. in 1945 because I was seeking more opportunity and a better life, I had to wait my turn. It took seven, yes seven, years and thorough vetting before I was allowed to come. I came legally, as an immigrant and received a green card. I found a job within two weeks, at minimum wage, but I was self supporting. I received no help with housing, medical care or anything else, and was never a burden on the taxpayer. Of course I would have preferred not to wait for so many years, but I followed the law.