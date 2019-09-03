Letters: Howard redistricting plan fixes nothing; don’t blame ICE for doing its job; and more from readers

Howard redistricting plan fixes nothing
The terrible plan put forward by Howard County School Superintendent Michael J. Martirano will destroy communities and uses children as pawns (Aug. 29).
The plan to shuffle 7,300+ students solves no school or student issues and will create havoc in schools, families and communities. Perhaps if the Howard County superintendent would listen to the parents instead of wasting thousands of dollars on studies he did not heed, a real solution could be found.
Tearing students out of their current school to make school test score averages look better at the expense of children and communities is unconscionable. Howard County is better than this ill-conceived plan.
Lisa Feinberg
Ellicott City
Detention centers are not concentration camps
I have several comments about the letter on ICE in Howard County (Aug. 22):
Do not blame ICE for doing their job. They are carrying out laws put in place by Congress under previous presidents. These laws were designed for more normal immigration patterns, and not for the current massive crush at our southern borders by those seeking a better life. These laws need to be re-written by our Congress. ICE is simply doing the best they can under trying circumstances.
Please do not use Holocaust comparisons when referring to today’s challenge. We Jews were targeted for mass murder simply because we were Jews.
When I applied for immigration to the U.S. in 1945 because I was seeking more opportunity and a better life, I had to wait my turn. It took seven, yes seven, years and thorough vetting before I was allowed to come. I came legally, as an immigrant and received a green card. I found a job within two weeks, at minimum wage, but I was self supporting. I received no help with housing, medical care or anything else, and was never a burden on the taxpayer. Of course I would have preferred not to wait for so many years, but I followed the law.
Please do not use the word “concentration camp” when referring to the current detention centers. In the detention centers, people are fed three meals a day and they receive medical care while they wait for the adjudication of their status. In Nazi concentration camps, people were starved and worked to death since the ultimate goal was to kill as many Jews as possible in the shortest possible time. I find your comparison very offensive, especially since my own father and brother were murdered in Auschwitz.
It is cheap to make such comments and comparisons from the safety and comfort of our own living rooms. There are more productive things you can do, both as individuals and as a community:
- Sponsor a family or a child in need with your own time and money, and
- Ask your congressional representative to pass laws that address the challenge of the unprecedented mass migration from south of the border.
Edith M. Cord
Columbia
Rabbis urge Howard to end contract with ICE
We are rabbis serving the Jewish community of Howard County. We represent thousands of voting citizens of our community. The Jewish community gathered on Tisha B’Av outside the Howard County Detention Center to protest the detention of non-violent human beings in Howard County. We, like countless others throughout our state, demand that Howard County live up to its own mandate and end its Intergovernmental Service Agreement with ICE.
Tisha B’Av is a holy day recalling the many horrible tragedies that have happened to Jews throughout history, beginning but sadly not ending with the destruction of the first temple in 585/6 BCE. Tisha B’Av is a day to commemorate national loss and communal suffering. Often when the Jewish community discusses these tragedies, we emphasize the anti-Semitism that still exists today in our contemporary world here in Howard County, in Maryland, in the United States of America and abroad.
It has become increasingly clear though, that anti-Semitism does not live in isolation from other forms of hate. The only way to combat all forms of prejudice is to see them as different aspects of the same root, pre-judging another group of people.
This year we are compelled to lift up another common aspect. Every single one of these forms of torture and pain propelled Jews (and other minorities) to pack what they could on their backs and walk, ride, fly or board ships to migrate to a new home, a safe harbor. They left persecution, violence and poverty, abandoned things, severed ties with loved ones to create a new life of hope and possibility. They entered the United States any way they could: paying off officials, crossing borders in trunks of cars, and carrying false papers. Some were fortunate enough to migrate through legal channels, though most faced challenges to that route.
Today, the Jewish community is not the only community that is suffering in our contemporary world. And if our pain only leads to helping ourselves then we have missed the point of being human beings in community with others. We demand that the United States of America, and specifically Howard County, treats its residents with dignity and respect.
Wanting to be healthy, active, contributing members of the United States is not a crime. Wanting to give one’s children an education and access to health care is not a crime. Wanting to live without fear of rape or gang violence is not a crime. Wanting to unify one’s family in one safe country is not a crime. Seeking asylum should not be a crime!
We cannot think of a more appropriate way to honor the suffering of Jews throughout history and today than to stand next to our non-violent, tax-paying, military-serving neighbors who uprooted their lives and the lives of their children to immigrate to the United States of America regardless of their documentation status.
May we as individuals, as religious leaders in our community, as citizens of the United States of America work to not only remember the days of old but to learn from them so that no immigrant has to be detained for the crime of wanting to live freely. End Howard County’s contract with ICE.
Rabbi Sonya Starr, Columbia Jewish Congregation; Rabbi Jeremy Kridel, Machar: The Washington Congregation for Secular Humanistic Judaism; Rabbi Gordy Fuller, president of Howard County Board of Rabbis; Rabbi Craig Axler; Rabbi Dan Plotkin; Rabbi Ilyse Kramer