Letters: Howard’s contract with ICE makes communities less safe; and more from readers

Another difficulty of discussing racial integration in a county like Howard is how we would categorize race and distribute the students. First of all, there are a lot of mixed-race families in our county. How will we categorize the children? Second, there are many races in the county: white, black and then it gets complicated. What about a student named Garcia whose family has been here for four generations? And “Asian” certainly is too broad a category. We have a lot of Koreans, Indians, Pakistanis, Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese and so on. These folks all come from rich and different cultures. How nuanced is this racial classification to go? Are some races more worthy of integration than others?