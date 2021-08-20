Letter: Wealthy politicians happy to push divisive narratives | READER COMMENTARY

All these messages are negative and not productive. We can’t change the past, but we can learn from it. Do we not wonder why these multimillionaire, privileged political leaders keep trying to make us feel bad about ourselves and our nation, when they themselves are insulated from the everyday world? Why do they keep throwing our hard-earned tax dollars at problems that more money will not solve? We should be looking to the future, not the past, to come together to move our democratic republic forward. If we stay angry and resentful with one another, nothing will ever improve.