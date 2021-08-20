Letter: Wealthy politicians happy to push divisive narratives | READER COMMENTARY

Why do we vilify people whose successes have created wealth?
I read with interest the letter on Aug. 12, “Displays of generational wealth, legacy of racism.” I am sorry this gentleman apparently felt distain for the people who owned the “magnificent” homes along North Charles Street. Why do we find it necessary to vilify people whose successes have created wealth? Why has success and wealth become racist?
In every society throughout human history there have been the “haves” and “have nots.” Instead of looking to blame the injustices of our past, and resenting those who have been successful, why not look at why they have been successful. Successful people of all races have several things in common: a strong work ethic, respect for others as well as self, and a determination and a willingness to take a risk to make their dreams come true. Whatever happened to valuing these qualities? If we blame others for our misfortunes, then we are our own worst enemy.
Yes, there have been some grave injustices against minorities in this country through our history, but great strides have occurred in the past 50 years to improve this. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is, and always has been, a journey. Yes, there are racists in this and every country in the world, but racism is not pervasive or systemic in America. This country is the most tolerant country in the history of the world, which is why so many around the world have come here. It was founded on the idea of freedom for all.
I wonder why the activists, media and political leaders keep pushing the idea of “white privilege” and “systemic racism” as the reason for peoples’ misfortunes? Why do they continue to preach victimhood? Why do they use our flawed past to push this narrative, which only serves to divide us?
All these messages are negative and not productive. We can’t change the past, but we can learn from it. Do we not wonder why these multimillionaire, privileged political leaders keep trying to make us feel bad about ourselves and our nation, when they themselves are insulated from the everyday world? Why do they keep throwing our hard-earned tax dollars at problems that more money will not solve? We should be looking to the future, not the past, to come together to move our democratic republic forward. If we stay angry and resentful with one another, nothing will ever improve.
Our government cannot survive unless we have honest people in positions of power. All talk and no action does not move us forward. Stop voting for the same lame politicians election after election. They work for us — we do not work for them! Please remember this when you go to vote. Do your research about every single candidate before casting your vote for them; this is a most important responsibility we have as Americans. Together we stand, divided we fall.
Blenda Eckert
Clarksville