Letters: Investigate before criticizing teachers during coronavirus pandemic; and more from readers | READER COMMENTARY

If you have no family members or friends with health care concerns, you may assume that people under a certain age “may get sick … and will get better.” I think it’s a limited view, and frankly a sad realization that you’re ready to give up teachers with the assumption they’ll get over the virus. These are people we are talking about, so numbers are not valid. The news has stories of people who have died and those that have survived with lifelong health issues. Would you give up your family and friends?