Letter: Flooding in Ellicott City shows climate change demands action | READER COMMENTARY

Flooding in Ellicott City a show of climate change
The article on the demolition of four buildings to mitigate flooding in Ellicott City, along with other drastic changes in our climate, are stark reminders that we must act (“Four Ellicott City buildings set to be demolished as part of flood mitigation plan could come down in spring,” Aug. 6). I hope we can all call on our elected representatives in Washington to address this crisis.
Living near Ellicott City has me see the impact of climate change in the increase of rain that led to the community flooding twice. There is also the poor air quality in the west part of Baltimore from coal plants and manufacturing that is barely getting any answer.
It’s even more important to remember that the impact of climate change is felt much more severely on people of color and the poor, according to the American Lung Association. We have to act, and we must direct resources particularly to poor communities and communities of color that bear the brunt of the impact of climate change.
Kiana Fok
Ellicott City