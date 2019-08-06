Letters: Trump’s tweets about Cummings are not about Howard County; and more from readers

My first impulse is to ridicule Mr. Crawford’s absurd scenarios and statistics (please don’t tell us where you get your information) and meet his anger with anger, but that doesn’t help bring us together as a nation. Instead, I feel sorry for the people who subscribe to this sad, fearful vision. I wonder if they really believe the hateful things that they say or, like our president, are they merely seeking to balkanize our country for his own selfish purpose?