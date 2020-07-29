Letters: Midwife services offer women choices in Howard County; and more from readers | READER COMMENTARY

According to the governor, during the entire pandemic in Maryland, only one person under 19 had died from COVID-19. Additionally, most teachers are under 50. In the entire state, only 166 people under 50 have died from COVID-19. Yes, you may get sick, but this subset has very little mortality and will get better. More people will be murdered in Baltimore City than that. The CDC also recommends opening schools in the fall. So, why do the teacher’s union, their rubber stamps at the school board and Calvin Ball pretend this is about “safety” or dying from COVID-19 when obviously that is not true?