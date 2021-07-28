Letter: Disappointed in Howard Community College’s new planned athletics complex | READER COMMENTARY

No pool at community college is bad news for kids
It is quite nice that Howard Community College will have a new facility for math and sports. However, losing the current HCC athletics center for this new one is a shame in one respect: The old one has a pool, and the new one will not.
That pool has been host to a Howard County institution for over 35 years: Andy Zitnay’s year-round swim club. On his team, children from all of the different swim teams in the county were welcomed to practice together during the school year, keeping skills and physical fitness gained through the summer season. Andy’s team coached kids of all skill levels. The team gave countless families a safe, solid, economically reachable opportunity to keep swimming while maintaining balance with other life activities.
Last year’s COVID-19 restrictions caused the first interruption in decades. This new news that there will no longer be a pool available for Andy’s swim team marks the end of this great opportunity, and the end of improving swimming for the hundreds if not thousands who have benefited from Andy’s patient, selfless instruction. If anyone knows of a pool that could host this awesome community gem of a team, please speak up right now.
Congrats to HCC. Bummer for young Howard swimmers who want to swim without competitive pressure. Thank you to Andy and his coaches. We miss you already.
April and Kevin Cropper
Columbia