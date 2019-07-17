Letters: After-school soccer club a success; Howard needs a plastic bag ban; and more from readers

Genuine hospitality is when we voluntarily invite people to our homes. These people are forcing their way in, violating our laws. By one statistic, they are killing an average of 25 of our citizens each day (9,100 per year), as well as bringing in drugs and increased crime. Some three-quarters of the women making their way here get raped. Smugglers provide forged documents, and bring children along to act as fraudulent “families.” The children are then taken back by the smugglers, to be used again in fraudulent “families” (human trafficking). These invaders also bring in diseases that had been eradicated in our country, to which we no longer have natural immunity, and often in multi-drug-resistant strains. Further, they depress wages for our citizens, and balkanize our country.