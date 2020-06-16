Letters: Now is the time for kindness, compassion in Howard County; and more from readers

The Howard County Human Rights Commission is committed to creating a county where the human rights of all are respected and protected. Our mission is to cultivate a community where the ideals of equity, inclusion, respect and non-discrimination are interwoven into everyday life. We must remind ourselves that Howard County has always led the way in embracing diversity and respecting our differences. All hateful acts are divisive and will certainly cause serious damage to our community. We reject and condemn all acts of racially motivated violence. In these trying times, we must unite and stand with all of our neighbors as one powerful force for a better tomorrow.