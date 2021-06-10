Letter: Howard is a community divided under County Executive Calvin Ball | READER COMMENTARY

Howard County is a community divided under Ball
Under Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, our community has become increasingly divided, and it’s clear that we need new leadership. We need someone who can reach out to all members of our community to bring us back together.
Instead of uniting, Ball has remained silent, or worse, made inflammatory comments that largely spur division. When a local council member’s assistant publicly supported racist claims against Asians this year, Ball was nowhere to be found. He refused to denounce the comments or call for the assistant’s resignation.
More recently, on his official county executive Facebook page, Ball made an insensitive and insulting comment against Israel, stating, “Unfortunately, during the final days of this month, we have seen increased violence against our Muslim sisters and brothers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine.” This inflammatory comment only perpetuated division within our community. We need leaders who can bring us together, rather than cloak their praise for a holy holiday with comments that largely add fuel to the fire.
It is time for a change. In 2022, we need to elect leaders who can work in a manner that transcends partisan, racial, ethnic and religious lines. We leaders who in times of crisis can deliver the best for all members of our community. We need somebody who will work with anybody and everybody to get the job done. While I don’t know who that may be, one thing is for certain, it is not Calvin Ball.
Michael Eisenberg
Columbia
The writer is a member of the Howard County Republican Central Committee.
Time to get serious about plastic pollution
I agree 100% with letter writer Pat Hersey’s stand against the ever-growing plastics crisis our world and future generations will be facing (“Plastic waste crisis can no longer be ignored,” June 3). The statistics outlined are staggering. We cannot wait to act, nor can we allow our politicians to continue to treat this monumental crisis using adhesive bandages instead of overhauling our use of plastics.
Individuals can make all the difference! We can all stop using those single-use bags that we utilize for 12 minutes but stay in our landfills (and no, those are not really recyclable). We also can make other purchasing decisions based on reducing our plastic consumption. Most important, we can all take action and let our representatives know that the future of the planet has to be dealt with now.
Ask your representative to support the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act that is currently in Congress. We cannot wait!
Patricia Soffen
Ellicott City
Pandemic or no, let us remember Earth is our home
Many of us have found solace in nature during this past year of isolation. Nature has restored our spirits and increase our connections to the beauty in life.
Nature has also done better without humans going around tramping on her, and littering our air, earth, and waters with all our stuff. Can we pause to help nature continue to heal as it has been the past year?
Do we need to tramp so hard on Mother Earth, emit so much pollutants and litter with so much of our stuff – from beverage containers to plastic wraps to all the glittery things we seem to carry with us? Do we need all those plastics and Styrofoam, all that food tossed into garbage cans and all those energy-intensive trips?
Let’s think about what is important to us and, hopefully, one of those important things will be Mother Earth. Then we can commit to tread lightly on her – every day.
Sabrina S. Fu
Ellicott City
Stop popularizing gun violence in movies, games
Eliminating violence in our society likely will not be achieved by limiting access to weapons. President Joe Biden said gun violence is a “blemish on our character” and proposes to remove that blemish by limiting access to guns.
I am not a “gun person” and would certainly like to see an end to the scourge of violence, but I believe we are taking the wrong approach by somehow associating gun access and character. Ownership of guns does not erode the national character. We live in a society that is habituated to violence by the entertainment industry and inured to the steady toll of blood in the streets by wall-to-wall media coverage.
Thompson submachine guns were available in the 1930s, but random acts of violence with those tools did not happen. Our society at that time was in desperate economic straits and no doubt plenty angry, but we did not have multiple generations who grew up being entertained by violence.
So, may I suggest that a more effective curb on bad character would be the elimination of all gun violence from motion pictures and video games. Of course the howls from Hollywood will be heard on the East Coast, especially in the halls of Congress, and yes, it would be a form of censorship, but it no doubt would do more to improve our character than worshipping the Golden Calf of gun control.
Larry Jeeter
Ellicott City
Orioles are taking jobs from outside vendors
I was disappointed to learn that Oriole Park at Camden Yards will no longer allow outside food and drink to be brought into the stadium, but not for my own sake. My first thought was for all the local hometown vendors who used to camp out on the sidewalks before each home game. They will now be put out of work so Delaware North can sell peanuts and bottled water to fans at four times the price.
I’d like to ask that the Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority reconsider this greed-based policy, which takes income away from some of the people who need it most. It flies in the face of the Orioles’ stated goal to be a force for good in the community. Perhaps a fan boycott of the food stands would help them focus as they wrestle with the morality of their decision.
Steve English
Latest Howard County
Clarksville