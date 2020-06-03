Letters: Howard County school board candidates should be vetted ahead of elections; and more from readers

My two years at community college were great with interesting and erudite instructors, wonderful courses close to home and inexpensive. I wholeheartedly recommend community college as an alternative to jumping right into a four-year institution, as a start to an academic career, or as an adjunct to other studies and extension courses for “later life” investigations. In all honesty, you never have to justify going to community college except to say perhaps it was the best higher education experience I ever had. In-class enrollment, online classes and courses you can audit for new experiences, the Rouse Scholar Program which is extraordinary, all contribute to a great college career for newly matriculated high school seniors, young students, and those of us who are retired and inquisitive and just want to learn something new and different.