Letter: Decisions need to be made on new North Columbia fire station | READER COMMENTARY

Decisions need to be made on new fire station
The North Columbia fire station has been a proposed project for years, and, while it seems most — but not all — will say they are for it, many then add, “But the location you chose is wrong for [fill in the reasons].”
Way at the bottom of such lists is the unspoken: “It’s too close to my home and what about the noise?” But I bet you it’s almost always their primary concern, even if they deny it. So it seems every proposed location has, in the past and still, some voice coming out and saying, “But what about the traffic, the kids, the noise [fill in the blank],” in the hopes it isn’t built near them.
I do find it interesting that one novel argument about this project is the fear of the “additional traffic” that will be generated because of the updated recreation facilities. Seems giving people better facilities at that park is a bad thing. So I guess the county government can recognize that the community there believes that section of park should never ever get any upgrades because, “What about the traffic?”
OK, that money can be spent for neighborhoods that want updated facilities, which is a good thing, right? Give people what they want?
What I don’t understand is why just putting the fire station as proposed and leaving the park unimproved isn’t seen as a viable option? I mean, no improved facilities plus loss of one field and voilà, no additional traffic! And Route 108 traffic volume is simply a given, regardless of where a fire station is situated. Truthfully, it’s really because the neighbors believe the fire station will be an intrusion, and it’s just a case of classic “Not in my backyard.”
And it seems some of our leaders lack the backbone to make a decision, which is a shame. No matter where the fire station goes, someone won’t like it. It’s needed, it’s been talked about and studied for years, and it’s time for that to stop. People will be unhappy, it’s a fact of life, so they should stop putting off making a decision and do their jobs. Kicking the can down the road once again isn’t doing their jobs.
John McGing
Columbia