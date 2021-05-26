Letters: Combat anti-Asian ignorance and hate with education; and more from Howard County readers | READER COMMENTARY

Yet, this dream is tarnished or shattered for many AAPIs. The sad truth is that violent attacks are just the tip of the iceberg. Racism, xenophobia and discrimination are widely felt among AAPI communities. Even as a social scientist with two doctorates from American universities, I have faced ignorance, stereotypes and assumptions. I have been yelled at to “Go back to China” while walking on the street. My American children have been asked where they are “really” from. My friends’ children have been called the “China virus.” These make me feel alienated as a perpetual foreigner in a country I have called my own for 22 years.