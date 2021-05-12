Letters: Howard County teachers union rule to limit work a mistake; more from readers | READER COMMENTARY

As HCEA continues their political games, I will not waver in my commitment to my students. As I promised all my students and parents, I will continue to be on call at all hours and all days in support of my students’ education. I will continue to teach, grade the work of, coach, sponsor, mentor and in all other ways work with my students. No limits. No reservations. I detest politics, and I don’t like being used as a pawn by either side in this dispute. I understand both standpoints, but I refuse to belong to either side.