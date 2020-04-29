Letters: Making more N95 masks could fight outbreak; and more from Howard County readers

Making more N95 masks could fight outbreak
If N95 respirator masks are providing significant protection to the doctors and nurses who are taking care of stricken patients every day, would not these same masks provide significant protection for everyone?
So, why isn’t production of these masks being ramped up to provide to all of the general public? Some businesses might be able to function with a requirement that everyone wear a mask. Given we probably won’t have a vaccine for one to two years, this would seem like a reasonable plan to mitigate the pandemic.
Wendel Renner
Columbia
A bit of musical levity in stressful times
A deep bow of gratitude to Howard Community College for their magnificent all-day concert marathon on April 19. Kudos to Director Hsien-Ann Meng. What a beautiful way to feed our souls in these troubling times.
Liz Bobo
Columbia